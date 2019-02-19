This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism

The former Ireland midfielder has defended Keane after facing criticism for his management style.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 8:03 PM
55 minutes ago 2,403 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4502580
Reid and Keane during a World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands in 2004.
Image: INPHO
Reid and Keane during a World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands in 2004.
Reid and Keane during a World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands in 2004.
Image: INPHO

ANDY REID HAS defended his former Ireland team-mate Roy Keane amid recent criticism of the Cork native’s management style.

Keane recently linked back up with Martin O’Neill at Nottingham Forest, with the pair having enjoyed a successful five year spell in charge of the Irish national team.

The 47-year-old faced backlash after clashes with Harry Arter and Jonathan Walters came to light. Reid, however, has backed Keane, seeing no issue with his approach to management.

“Listen, Roy is demanding,” Reid said speaking to TalkSport. “He demands high standards. He demands things and you need to be mentally strong working with him. I don’t see any problem with that.

“People are saying: ‘oh well you can’t treat players like that anymore’. What you can’t demand high standards? You can demand high standards. Day in, day out.

Roy Keane Keane spent five years in charge of Ireland and has linked back up with Martin O'Neill at Nottingham Forest. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Pass the ball properly. 10-yard pass, make sure it’s done properly. If there’s a tackle there to be made, tackle. Do it properly. Everything do it properly.

“I don’t see anything wrong with that and if people can’t deal with that then they need to work on their personalities.”

Reid earned 29 caps for Ireland between 2003 and 2013, lining out alongside Keane on numerous occasions in midfield under Brian Kerr.

He was called up under O’Neill and Keane and made his final international appearance under their tenure, playing 75 minutes during a 3-1 friendly win against Kazakhstan in October 2013.

The former Sunderland and Forest midfielder provided some insight on what Keane’s role in the management partnership was, explaining that in his experience players respond to his one-to-one advice.

“I was in two or three squads with him when Martin took over and Roy was in there and it is a different dynamic for Roy; he’s not the manager.

“Although he’s going to let you know his opinion, there’s times when he has to step back, and there’s times when he has to be the one going up to people and having that quiet little chat with them.

“But listen if Roy Keane is coming up and having that quiet little chat with you, you’re going to respond to him.

Reid added: “I remember playing with him and I’d say Roy is one of the best players I played with, because whenever he came into a team they raised their game by one or two per cent — because he was in the team.

“Not because of anything he did on the ball, because he was there and because of his personality. Now if everyone on the team raises their game by one or two per cent, your team is going up by 10 or 20 per cent in your performance.

“I’ve never seen another player have that type of an effect on a team before and Roy is probably still trying to find his way to do that in coaching and in management and when he does I think he can be very, very successful.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    IRELAND
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    Want to get writing and featured on TheJournal.ie? RTÉ Radio 1's short story competition is now open
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola agrees with Twitter critics over 'Messidependencia'
    Guardiola agrees with Twitter critics over 'Messidependencia'
    Arsene Wenger surprised at Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal exit
    Boost for Spurs as Kane returns to training well ahead of schedule

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie