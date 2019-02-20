This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 February, 2019
'Bayern is forgotten about for now' - Robertson focused on Liverpool title tilt

The Reds have four key Premier League games before the second leg in Bavaria.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,542 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4504690
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

ANDY ROBERTSON SAYS Liverpool have already forgotten about their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich as they prepare to focus on winning their first Premier League title for 29 years.

The Reds were left frustrated by Niko Kovac’s stubborn outfit, who kept the home side at bay during a goalless first-leg stalemate.

Liverpool can ill afford to become distracted by the prospect of a difficult second leg at Allianz Arena in three weeks, with four key domestic games upcoming.

Manchester United are the hosts this weekend before Watford visit Anfield in mid-week.

A trip to Goodison Park for the second Merseyide derby of the season at Everton follows before Burnley make the short trip to face Jurgen Klopp’s team.

And with such an important run on the horizon, Robertson says Liverpool have wasted little time moving on from Bayern.

Imago 20190219 The Scottish defender comes up against Joshua Kimmich. Source: Imago/PA Images

“[The second leg] a long way away and it needs to be put to the back of the mind because we have some big Premier League games coming up, so Bayern is forgotten about for now,” Scotland international Robertson told reporters.

“A clean sheet at home in the Champions League is so crucial because we know when we go over there and if we can grab one it means they have to score two.

“These are all things that come into play and if we can be a bit more clinical I think we can score over there.

We back ourselves to win any game, whether it is home or away, which is why we are disappointed.

“Going over there is a new challenge but there’s probably a bit more pressure on them than us because they are at home and their fans will start demanding things.

“We can try to play our game, try to create the chances we need and try to get goals and if that happens then it puts us in the driving seat.”

While Manchester City are distracted with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, Liverpool have their game in hand in the title race at Old Trafford.

Liverpool v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Anfield Jurgen Klopp's men were left frustrated against the Bundesliga champions on Tuesday night. Source: Peter Byrne

Though not in the title picture, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 11 of his 13 games in charge to thrust United into contention for a top-four spot.

A point would be enough to return Liverpool to the summit but Robertson warned his team – whose 3-1 win earlier in the campaign ended Jose Mourinho’s reign in charge – that they will have to be at their best.

The 24-year-old added: “Another huge game. I think it will be a bit of a different game than when we faced them last time.

“Obviously there was a lot going on at the club at that time and it ended up being their manager’s last game.

“But under this new manager they have picked up and are a very different team, especially at home, and it will be a tough task.

“We need to bring our ‘A’ game and if we can do that then hopefully it will be enough to win.”

