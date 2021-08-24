Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 24 August 2021
Advertisement

Andy Robertson signs new long-term contract at Liverpool

The Scot follows in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 4:09 PM
16 minutes ago 273 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5530663
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.
Image: PA
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.
Image: PA

ANDY ROBERTSON IS the latest Liverpool player to sign a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The Scotland left-back joins Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk in committing his future to the Merseyside club.

Robertson, who joined the Reds from Hull in 2017, has made 177 appearances so far and won Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup winners’ medals.

The 27-year-old told the club website: “Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it’s no secret that I’m happy at this club.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family.

“We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.

“When you sign for a massive club – I still remember the day as if it was yesterday when I signed here and obviously you have ambitions to become a regular player for Liverpool, to win trophies for this club, to do everything else – but the way it’s gone has been excellent.

“But since the very start of my career I’ve always been one to look forward; that’s in the past, that’s something that I can sit down with the people who want to listen to me when I’ve hung up my boots and retired and I can tell them all the stories that we’ve already made.

“They’re certainly building up but I want to make more and obviously hopefully starting with this season. We want to achieve more, we want to bring hopefully more trophies, more happiness to this club.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The only way of doing that is by working hard and having the same application that we have done since day one.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie