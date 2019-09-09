This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 9 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘As captain, I've not been good enough’: Liverpool star Robertson makes Scotland admission

Despite his excellent club form, the Reds full-back has not convinced everyone after taking the armband.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Sep 2019, 3:04 PM
38 minutes ago 988 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4801804
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Image: Adam Davy
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Image: Adam Davy

LIVERPOOL LEFT-BACK ANDY Robertson admits he has struggled to replicate his club form on an international stage with Scotland, saying “some games as captain I’ve not been good enough”.

The 26-year-old has filled the armband for his country for 12 months now.

As a senior performer regularly turning out on Premier League and Champions League stages with his club, Robertson is considered to be the best fit for a leadership role with Scotland.

Not everybody is convinced that he has revelled in that responsibility, with the hard-working defender conceding that his standards have slipped at times.

More criticism has come his way on the back of a 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Russia, with Robertson telling reporters: “Being criticised, rightly or wrongly, it’s maybe stronger now that I’m captain.

“But these are things I’m made for. If people criticise me, it’s fine. I’d prefer they didn’t because it means I’ve put in a good performance, but sometimes that doesn’t always go your way.

albania-v-scotland-uefa-nations-league-group-c1-loro-borici-stadium Robertson was appointed Scotland captain in September 2018 by Alex McLeish. Source: Adam Davy

“Some games as captain I’ve not been good enough, some I have been, but that’s me to look at my own performance. That’s what I’ve looked at over the last few games.

“I don’t like getting beat anyway, but on Friday I maybe dwelled on it longer than usual. I’ve learned a lot. Good things and bad things.”

Robertson added on his role as skipper, with Alex McLeish having first appointed him captain: “I said a year ago what a big honour it was, that’s not changed, I’m delighted to be the captain of this country, I love doing it and I hope the lads think I’m doing a good job.

“There’s also negatives that come along with it that I need to deal with and it’s about learning how to deal with them. I think I’m getting better at that.”

Things are not about to get any easier for Robertson and Scotland, with their next outing on Monday set to see them face a Belgium side that tops the FIFA rankings.

“Rankings don’t lie, they’re the best team in the world,” Robertson added.

“To get that big result would be massive for us, but unfortunately in this campaign it would only be three points.

“It would open it up again, but we would still need another couple of big results. We need to try to get a result because, if we don’t, I think it’ll leave us too much to do.

“We need to go out and play with no fear and try and enjoy it, because I don’t feel as if we look as if we’re enjoying it as much as we probably should be. We’re representing our country.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie