This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Nowhere near good enough' - Robertson apologises for shock Liverpool defeat

Jurgen Klopp’s runaway Premier League leaders were beaten 3-0 away to Watford yesterday.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,429 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5028208
Andy Robertson during Liverpool's loss to Watford.
Andy Robertson during Liverpool's loss to Watford.
Andy Robertson during Liverpool's loss to Watford.

ANDY ROBERTSON compelled to apologise after Liverpool saw their unbeaten Premier League season ended in stunning fashion at Watford.

Jurgen Klopp’s runaway league leaders were beaten 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday by a Watford team who had gone six games without a victory in all competitions.

The result ended Liverpool’s hopes of a record 19th consecutive win in England’s top flight and ensured they cannot follow Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04 by going an entire league season unbeaten.

The Reds managed only one shot on target against the Hornets, who fully deserved three points secured through two goals from Ismaila Sarr and one from Troy Deeney.

Left-back Robertson accepted his side fell too far short of the exceptional standards they have set for most of the past two seasons.

“Watford were at it from the start and we took time to get going,” he told Liverpool’s website. “We had a couple of good moments but nowhere near enough for this Liverpool team.

“It’s a performance that has not been expected for a number of years by the fans and we can only apologise for this performance.

“It’s up to us to now bounce back because today wasn’t good enough, simple as that. Watford deserved the three points; they were brilliant to a man. And we weren’t.

“It’s up to us to now show that this defeat hurts and up to us to now go and put a run together that will crown us champions.”

Liverpool remain 22 points above second-place Manchester City, having played a game more, and still appear almost certain to end the season as Premier League champions.

“Our message has always been the same: we can’t get carried away,” said Robertson.

“Of course, fans are going to get carried away and enjoy the moment we’re in and that’s nice for us because if our fans are enjoying the way we’re playing and what we’re doing, it means we’re doing something right.

“We really need to put in a proper LFC performance and show everyone that this was just a blip, that now we’re going to crack on and get to where we want to be. Everyone knows where that is – but it’s up to us to now show it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie