This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 27 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Andy Robertson: ‘I want to finish my career at Anfield’

The Scot has been a revelation at Liverpool since he joined the club from Hull City.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 8:10 AM
3 minutes ago 22 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5134655
Robertson sees his long-term future at Anfield.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Robertson sees his long-term future at Anfield.
Robertson sees his long-term future at Anfield.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ANDY ROBERTSON, LIVERPOOL’S world class left-back, has signalled his intention to see out his playing days with the newly crowned Premier League champions.

The 26-year-old has excelled since he joined from Hull City on a £8m deal in 2017 and has plans to stay on Merseyside for as long as he can.

“That is the intention,” Robertson said in an interview with TalkSport. “Whether I am good enough at 33 or 34 to continue to do that, we will wait and see.

“I don’t want to go anywhere. This club has been so special to me in a short space of time. My family love it, I love it and I don’t want to go anywhere else.

“There is no better team in the world just now than Liverpool. Why would any of us want to leave?

“We have got a young squad and we have to be looking at the next five years to try and add more and more trophies.

“To start with the big two is always good and now we have the freedom to go and add to it.

“The feeling we had last night when we were all together to win the Premier League was amazing.

“We don’t want that to be a one-off, or only two times in our career. We want that all the time. That’s what will drive us forward next season and the seasons after.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie