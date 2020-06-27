Andy Robertson: ‘I want to finish my career at Anfield’

ANDY ROBERTSON, LIVERPOOL’S world class left-back, has signalled his intention to see out his playing days with the newly crowned Premier League champions.

The 26-year-old has excelled since he joined from Hull City on a £8m deal in 2017 and has plans to stay on Merseyside for as long as he can.

“That is the intention,” Robertson said in an interview with TalkSport. “Whether I am good enough at 33 or 34 to continue to do that, we will wait and see.

“I don’t want to go anywhere. This club has been so special to me in a short space of time. My family love it, I love it and I don’t want to go anywhere else.

“There is no better team in the world just now than Liverpool. Why would any of us want to leave?

“We have got a young squad and we have to be looking at the next five years to try and add more and more trophies.

“To start with the big two is always good and now we have the freedom to go and add to it.

“The feeling we had last night when we were all together to win the Premier League was amazing.

“We don’t want that to be a one-off, or only two times in our career. We want that all the time. That’s what will drive us forward next season and the seasons after.”