Saudi Arabia chosen to host Ruiz Jr versus Joshua rematch in December

ANDY RUIZ JR and Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title rematch will officially take place in Saudi Arabia in just under four months’ time.

Ruiz sent shockwaves across the world at the start of June with a technical knockout victory on his debut in the United States.

The 29-year-old collected the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in one of the division’s biggest-ever upsets at Madison Square Garden, in the process becoming the first-ever boxer of Mexican heritage to claim the heavyweight title.

It was confirmed on Friday evening that Ruiz and Joshua will do it all over again on 7 December in Diriyah, with the highly-awaited fight available on Sky Sports Box Office.

“The rematch is official,” a statement from Matchroom Boxing said. “Andy Ruiz Jr will defend his World Heavyweight Titles vs Anthony Joshua in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on 7 December.”

Both Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Madison Square Garden were potential venues for the highly-awaited bout, but Ruiz’s refusal to fight in Britain has resulted in a neutral venue being required.

