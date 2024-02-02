Ange Capuozzo to miss Italy's Six Nations opener against England

ANGE CAPUOZZO WILL miss Italy’s Six Nations opener with England with gastroenteritis, the Italian rugby federation announced today.

Capuozzo, who is Italy’s star man, was selected at right wing by Gonzalo Quesada but will be replaced by Lorenzo Pani for the clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with Bayonne centre Federico Mori coming on to the bench.

A shoulder injury also means that Treviso flanker Edoardo Iachizzi, who was named as a replacement, will miss out, making way for uncapped club mate Alessandro Izekor to take his place.

France-born Capuozzo has been key to Italy’s attack and his absence will be a big blow for the Italians ahead of Quesada’s debut in the Azzurri dugout.

Italy lost all five of their matches at last year’s Six Nations, collecting their eighth consecutive wooden spoon.

They were knocked out of the World Cup at the pool stage after being heavily beaten by France and New Zealand.

England, meanwhile, have revealed Marcus Smith could miss the entire Six Nations because of the calf injury that has ruled him out at least against Italy and Wales a week later.

A clearer picture over Smith’s fitness will emerge next week, but in the meantime veteran George Ford has been installed at fly-half for the Stadio Olimpico showdown with Fin Smith deputising from the bench.

