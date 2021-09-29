Celtic boss slams 'condescending' critics

CELTIC MANAGER ANGE Postecoglou has taken a swipe at the “condescending” critics who have questioned the former Australia coach during his troubled start in Scotland.

Postecoglou’s side are languishing in sixth place in the Scottish Premiership and already trail leaders Rangers by six points.

They were also knocked out of the Champions League second qualifying round by Midtjylland.

A lacklustre 1-1 draw with Dundee United at the weekend fuelled criticism of Postecoglou in the media.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League game against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, former Yokohama F Marinos boss Postecoglou returned fire on his doubters.

“To be honest, the only thing I don’t like is the condescending nature of the questions,” he said.

“That somehow I don’t understand that if we don’t win games of football, I don’t understand the magnitude of the football club, that somehow I am in charge of this rebuild and I have no idea of what the ramifications are if I don’t get it right.

“Maybe that is the intent, maybe people just want to be condescending, that’s up to them.

“In terms of pressure, criticism or scrutiny, that is fair enough, that is what people who are passionate about the game will do when they analyse the team and I have no issues with that.”

Postecoglou had responded to pointed questions about Celtic’s flaws at the weekend by insisting it was too early to write off his team.

Following up on that sentiment on Wednesday, he said: “In terms of calling it early, I see no reason why you would declare someone a champion in September when you have more than 30 games to go.

“It is not a frustration. If the intent is to be condescending towards me and who I am in my career then I guess they are achieving their point.

“I guess my point about all that is I am not going to change my approach because people keep talking about the fact that there is pressure and it is Celtic.

“I am not living in some bubble that I don’t realise that if it doesn’t go well, the responsibility won’t lie with me. I understand that.”

