Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 8 June 2021
Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera extradited to Argentina to face domestic violence charges

The 51-year-old was arrested in Rio de Janeiro in January at the request of his home country.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 9:28 PM
54 minutes ago 2,035 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5461278
Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera.
Image: Paul Chiasson
Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera.
Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera.
Image: Paul Chiasson

TWO-TIME MAJOR WINNER Angel ‘Pato’ Cabrera, one of the most successful Latin Americans to play professional golf, was extradited on Tuesday from Brazil to his native Argentina to face domestic violence accusations brought by several women.

Cabrera, who won the 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro in January at Argentina’s request, accused of violence against his partner, an ex-partner and his ex-wife.

Cabrera, 51, and another Argentine, 42, who faces femicide charges, were handed over to Argentine authorities at a border bridge in the city of Foz do Iguacu, Brazilian federal police said.

The statement did not identify them, but a source close to the investigation told AFP one of the men was Cabrera.

A Brazilian court authorized Cabrera’s extradition in May. He has denied wrongdoing.

© – AFP, 2021

