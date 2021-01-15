Golf star Angel Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition to Argentina

BRAZIL’S FEDERAL POLICE have arrested Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes, officers said.

Cabrera, who won Masters and US Open championships, had been on Interpol’s red code list.

Police said in a statement that an arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect’s name. It described him only as a 51-year-old Argentine.

Two federal police sources based in Rio separately confirmed to the Associated Press that Cabrera was the man arrested.

The police statement said the arrest was authorised by Brazil’s top court and the man would be held until his extradition to Argentina.