Dublin: 6°C Friday 15 January 2021
Golf star Angel Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition to Argentina

Officials in his homeland are said to have charged him with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.

By Press Association Friday 15 Jan 2021, 1:03 PM
12 minutes ago 601 Views 0 Comments
File photo of Angel Cabrera.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRAZIL’S FEDERAL POLICE have arrested Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes, officers said.

Cabrera, who won Masters and US Open championships, had been on Interpol’s red code list.

Police said in a statement that an arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect’s name. It described him only as a 51-year-old Argentine.

Two federal police sources based in Rio separately confirmed to the Associated Press that Cabrera was the man arrested.

The police statement said the arrest was authorised by Brazil’s top court and the man would be held until his extradition to Argentina.

