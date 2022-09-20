Membership : Access or Sign Up
Angel Di Maria handed two-match ban for elbowing opponent during humiliating defeat

The Argentina winger was sent off five minutes before half-time of Juventus’ 1-0 defeat to Monza.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 5:45 PM
47 minutes ago 2,034 Views 3 Comments
Angel Di Maria in action for Juventus against Monza.
Image: Claudio Grassi/LaPresse
Angel Di Maria in action for Juventus against Monza.
Angel Di Maria in action for Juventus against Monza.
Image: Claudio Grassi/LaPresse

ANGEL DI MARIA has been banned for two matches for elbowing an opponent during Juventus’ humiliating loss to promoted Monza, Serie A has said.

Argentina winger Di Maria was sent off five minutes before half-time of Sunday’s 1-0 loss, also Monza’s first ever win in the Italian top flight, after lashing out at Armando Izzo.

He later blamed himself for Juve’s first league reverse of the season which left them in eighth and seven points behind leaders Napoli.

The 34-year-old will miss the visit of Bologna and Juve’s trip to champions AC Milan after the international break, in which he will take part in two pre-World Cup friendlies.

Jose Mourinho will miss Roma’s visit to his old team Inter Milan following his one-match suspension.

The Portuguese was banned for “entering the pitch in the 11th minute” of his team’s 1-0 home loss to Atalanta on Sunday and “ranting at a player from the opposing team”.

Roma had feared that Mourinho would be hit with as much as a three-match suspension after his vehement protests at referee Daniele Chiffi for not giving a penalty for a challenge on Nicolo Zaniolo in the second half.

- Article updated to reflect that Angel Di Maria was handed a two-match ban and not a two-year ban as was previously stated

