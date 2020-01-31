This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 January, 2020
Man City defender Angelino seals deadline-day exit from the Etihad

The 23-year-old made just four league starts for Pep Guardiola’s men this season.

By Gavan Casey Friday 31 Jan 2020, 6:04 PM
Angelino in action against Port Vale in the FA Cup.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Angelino in action against Port Vale in the FA Cup.
Image: EMPICS Sport

MANCHESTER CITY FULL-BACK Angelino has joined Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season. The German club will have the option to sign him on a permanent basis this summer for a reported €30m fee.

City sold the 23-year-old to PSV Eindhoven in 2018 only to trigger the buy-back clause in his contract a year later, but he has made just four Premier League starts for Pep Guardiola’s men this season.

Angelino, who came up at Deportivo La Coruna before joining City for the first time in 2013, made his second debut for the English champions when he came off the bench during an 8-0 rout of Watford in September.

The Bundesliga transfer window shut at 5pm on Friday but deals can be announced after the deadline provided that the correct paperwork is submitted pre-deadline.

The big Six Nations preview with Andy Dunne, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

