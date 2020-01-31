Man City defender Angelino seals deadline-day exit from the Etihad

MANCHESTER CITY FULL-BACK Angelino has joined Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season. The German club will have the option to sign him on a permanent basis this summer for a reported €30m fee.

City sold the 23-year-old to PSV Eindhoven in 2018 only to trigger the buy-back clause in his contract a year later, but he has made just four Premier League starts for Pep Guardiola’s men this season.

Angelino, who came up at Deportivo La Coruna before joining City for the first time in 2013, made his second debut for the English champions when he came off the bench during an 8-0 rout of Watford in September.

The Bundesliga transfer window shut at 5pm on Friday but deals can be announced after the deadline provided that the correct paperwork is submitted pre-deadline.

