Man City re-sign Spanish left-back a year after selling him to PSV

The Premier League champions have triggered a buy-back clause to sign Angelino.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 7:51 PM
1 hour ago 5,105 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4709253
Angelino's return to City was announced on Wednesday.
Image: Manchester City
Image: Manchester City
Angelino's return to City was announced on Wednesday.
Angelino's return to City was announced on Wednesday.
Image: Manchester City

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE confirmed the signing of left-back Angelino, one year after they sold him to PSV.

City have triggered a buy-back clause that was inserted into the agreement when the Spaniard moved to the Eredivisie in 2018.

The fee is expected to be €12 million, having originally moved to the Dutch club for €5 million.

The 22-year-old is expected to provide cover to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy next season, and has signed a four-year deal.

“I am thrilled to have rejoined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola,” Angelino said.

“Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure. 

“City’s performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the Club’s bid for more success.

“I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management and I am very confident that the Club will go from strength to strength over the next few years.”

Angelino signed for City as a 15-year-old in 2012 but officially left Deportivo La Coruna the following January, and later spent time on loan at New York City FC, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda before being sold to PSV.

Meanwhile, City have launched their new home kit as part of a new partnership with Puma. The Premier League champions say the jersey has been inspired by ‘Manchester’s industrial heritage, celebrating the true grit, fight, and character that emerged from the cotton mills of Manchester.’

