Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 4 June 2022
Advertisement

Anger at French Open amid claim female players treated like 'second class citizens'

Tennis pioneer Billie Jean-King has waded into the tournament’s scheduling row.

By AFP Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 4:48 PM
51 minutes ago 1,686 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5783272
Billie Jean King and Amelie Mauresmo pose for pictures during the day twelve of the French Open.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Billie Jean King and Amelie Mauresmo pose for pictures during the day twelve of the French Open.
Billie Jean King and Amelie Mauresmo pose for pictures during the day twelve of the French Open.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TENNIS PIONEER Billie Jean-King waded into the French Open scheduling row on Saturday by claiming women players are treated like “second class citizens”.

Roland Garros organisers came under fire for putting nine men’s matches in 10 night sessions this year.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said men’s matches were more appealing, comments from which she eventually walked back on.

“You’ve got to put them when it’s prime time, and you have got to figure it out and you want to give equal opportunity to both genders,” said US legend King, a founder of the WTA and vocal advocate for women’s rights.

“They should have the same amount of women’s matches as they do men’s. Real easy. Right now we are playing two out of three sets. I think the men should change that.

“If they keep treating us like second-class citizens we will stay second-class citizens. You want to make everyone feel important. We should have more matches, but I think Amelie will take care of that next year. Knowing her, she’s a winner.”

King, speaking 50 years after her French Open win allowed her to complete a career Grand Slam, said the key to better scheduling is for men to play best-of-three sets at the Slams rather than best-of-five.

“I have been saying forever we should only play two out of three sets. As the players get older, I want them to be able to play,” said the American.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Nadal is one — do you want him to stop? I never want him to stop. They create such a following in our sport. I want to make it possible for them to win. I think three-out-of-five, you can lose by attrition. If you’re older, it’s harder. I’m big on quality over quantity.”

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie