Ulster's Angus Curtis retires at 25 on medical advice

ULSTER’S ANGUS CURTIS is to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect on medical advice.
The 25-year-old suffered two concussions earlier this season and has since been advised by a specialist to retire.
Curtis, a former Ireland U20 international, was born in Zimbabwe and came through the Ulster Academy.
The versatile back made his senior debut for Ulster in 2018 and won 25 caps for the province.
“I’m sad to be ending things this way but, at the same time, I’ve loved my time at Ulster Rugby and in Belfast over the last seven years,” Curtis said.
“I’d like to thank everyone involved with this amazing club, as you have all contributed to my time here in a positive way. I’ve made some great friends and memories over the years here, and for that I’m extremely grateful.
“Wishing the players and staff all the very best for the remainder of the season, and for the seasons to come.”
Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Dan McFarland, added: “Following Angus’ decision to retire from professional rugby, I would like to wish him the best for his future on behalf of everyone at Ulster Rugby.
“Angus has had a difficult number of years on an injury front, but has never failed to face those challenges in the same way he approached his rugby – front on.
“Everyone here is very disappointed to see him go because we will miss him as a person and a player.
“The qualities of humour, caring, smarts and toughness that he brought to the squad will make him successful in whatever he chooses to do.”