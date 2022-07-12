Membership : Access or Sign Up
All Blacks prop Ta'avao banned for 3 weeks after red card against Ireland

The tighthead will miss this weekend’s final Test in Wellington.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 3,205 Views 2 Comments
NEW ZEALAND PROP Angus Ta’avao has been handed a three-week suspension after a red card for his high tackle in last weekend’s defeat to Ireland, meaning he will miss Saturday’s third Test in Wellington.

The Kiwi tighthead was sent off by referee Jaco Peyper for his tackle on Ireland centre Garry Ringrose in the first half.

Ta’avao faced an independent disciplinary hearing today for his act of foul play and was banned for three weeks.

The New Zealander admitted that he committed an act of foul play but “maintained that a red card was not warranted due to the presence of mitigating factors.”

The independent committee decided that Ta’avao’s actions were worthy of a mid-range entry point of six weeks in line with World Rugby directives.

However, having taken into account the player’s “excellent disciplinary record and the mitigating factors under Regulation 17,” the committee granted full mitigation of 50% and reduced the suspension to three weeks.

Ta’avao can also have one week of his suspension struck off if he completes World Rugby’s ‘Coaching Intervention Programme,’ which aims to improve players’ technique.

The New Zealand prop has applied to undertake that programme.

Ta’avao has the right to appeal his suspension within 48 hours of receiving a copy of the full written decision.

