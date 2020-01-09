12-time All-Ireland winner Downey appointed manager of Kilkenny hurling club - reports

FORMER KILKENNY CAMOGIE boss Ann Downey has found a new managerial position in her home county, as she takes charge of St Patrick’s intermediate hurlers in Ballyragget.

A number of media outlets have reported that the 12-time All-Ireland winner has linked up with the club after stepping down from the inter-county camogie side last year.

Downey has also spoken to the Independent.ie about her new role, having previously worked with Ballyragget’s minor and U21 sides.

“I’m looking forward to it, because there are some great young lads that can hurl here,” she said.

She added that helping Ballyragget secure promotion to the senior grade is her main aim during the upcoming season after they were relegated to the intermediate competition last year.

Downey stepped down as Kilkenny camogie manager last September in the wake of her side’s third consecutive All-Ireland final defeat. She had been at the helm for four seasons, guiding the Cats to O’Duffy Cup glory in her first year in charge.

In doing so, Kilkenny ended a 22-year wait for the silver — their last title lift before that came in 1994 when Downey herself was captain.

She steered the Cats to All-Ireland deciders over the next years, where they were edged out twice by Cork before last year’s defeat to Galway.

The42 have contacted Ballyragget for comment but had received no response at time of publishing.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!