Connacht president Heneghan becomes first woman in the role in Irish rugby

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE confirmed that Ann Heneghan has been elected as the province’s new president, with the Mayo native becoming the first woman to be appointed to the position at any of the Irish provinces.

Heneghan was previously elected junior vice-president of Connacht in 2018 and then became the senior vice-president last year.

She has been involved in several other roles within Connacht Rugby, including acting as the chairperson of the Supporters Club when the province’s future was under threat back in 2003.

Heneghan, who runs a law firm, is also currently a judicial officer for World Rugby, working on disciplinary cases in several competitions.

Her election as president of Connacht Rugby was confirmed at a virtual AGM yesterday evening.

“It is a great honour to be elected as president of Connacht Rugby,” said Heneghan. “Having been involved with the Supporters Club at a time when the future of Connacht Rugby was in jeopardy, it is particularly pleasing to see how the province has grown and flourished over the intervening years.

“I am particularly looking forward to engaging with all of the volunteers involved in the game across the province. Connacht Rugby’s vision of “Grassroots to Green Shirts” reflects the ambition we have for the game at all levels and I look forward to playing my part on the next stage of that journey.



“While it will be a different type of season, I look forward to bringing my experience from different roles to this position and I relish the opportunity to be involved, at a historic time for Connacht Rugby as we celebrate 135 years of rugby in the province.”