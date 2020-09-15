This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Connacht president Heneghan becomes first woman in the role in Irish rugby

The Mayo native also acts as a judicial officer for World Rugby.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 9:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,535 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5205018
Heneghan was elected at a virtual AGM yesterday.
Heneghan was elected at a virtual AGM yesterday.
Heneghan was elected at a virtual AGM yesterday.

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE confirmed that Ann Heneghan has been elected as the province’s new president, with the Mayo native becoming the first woman to be appointed to the position at any of the Irish provinces.

Heneghan was previously elected junior vice-president of Connacht in 2018 and then became the senior vice-president last year.

She has been involved in several other roles within Connacht Rugby, including acting as the chairperson of the Supporters Club when the province’s future was under threat back in 2003.

Heneghan, who runs a law firm, is also currently a judicial officer for World Rugby, working on disciplinary cases in several competitions.

Her election as president of Connacht Rugby was confirmed at a virtual AGM yesterday evening.

“It is a great honour to be elected as president of Connacht Rugby,” said Heneghan. “Having been involved with the Supporters Club at a time when the future of Connacht Rugby was in jeopardy, it is particularly pleasing to see how the province has grown and flourished over the intervening years.

“I am particularly looking forward to engaging with all of the volunteers involved in the game across the province. Connacht Rugby’s vision of “Grassroots to Green Shirts” reflects the ambition we have for the game at all levels and I look forward to playing my part on the next stage of that journey.
 
“While it will be a different type of season, I look forward to bringing my experience from different roles to this position and I relish the opportunity to be involved, at a historic time for Connacht Rugby as we celebrate 135 years of rugby in the province.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie