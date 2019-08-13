This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland flanker Caplice joins Harlequins ahead of new season

The Cork native joins team-mate Leah Lyons at the Twickenham Stoop.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 1:52 PM
30 minutes ago 370 Views No Comments
IRELAND WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL Anna Caplice has joined team-mate Leah Lyons at Harlequins ahead of the 2019/20 season, having spent four years in England with Richmond.

Caplice, who was one of Ireland’s standout players during this year’s Six Nations, links up with Quins for the Tyrrells Premier 15s campaign and could make her debut against her former club.

Anna Caplice during the national anthem Caplice made her Ireland debut in 2016. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The 28-year-old has developed into a key player for Adam Griggs’ Ireland in recent seasons, offering a real ball-carrying threat in the back row.

Her performances over four seasons for Richmond have earned Caplice, who has also played for Munster and spent time in Japan, an exciting move to last year’s Tyrrells Premier 15s finalists.

“I am really excited to be joining Harlequins ahead of the new season,” she said.

“The opportunity to wear the famous quartered shirt is a real honour. I grew up watching Harlequins on television and the chance to be a part of something so historic in the world of rugby is incredible, especially as a female player.

“The quality that the club has in terms of players is amazing and I’m really looking forward to competing in such a professional environment.” 

Harlequins Women get their campaign underway against Richmond on 21 September. 

Co-head coach Karen Findlay added: “Anna has a clear focus — to be the best player that she can be. She is clear in her own mind, as reflected in her choice and decision to come to Harlequins and I know that our environment will fully support her in achieving that goal.”

