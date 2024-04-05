Instant debut for Anna Patten as Gleeson names line-up for French clash

ANNA PATTEN, FRESH from the greenlighting of her international clearance, starts for Ireland in their Euro 2025 qualifier against France in Metz tonight.

English-born defender Patten linked up with the squad for the first time this week, and she is immediately dropped into what is a daunting task for Ireland.

Eileen Gleeson has picked a defensive line up, with Patten starting along with Louise Quinn, Aoife Mannion, and Caitlin Hayes.

Patten, Hayes and Quinn are expected to form a back three, with Aoife Mannion at left wing-back and Heather Payne at right wing-back.

Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan will play in midfield, with Katie McCabe pushed higher on the left-wing, and Emily Murphy on the right. Kyra Carusa leads the line. Jess Ziu misses out with a hamstring strain, but it is hoped she will be available to face England on Tuesday.

STARTING XI | France v Ireland



The road to Switzerland starts now 👊



An international debut for Anna Patten ☘️#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/tFrjbhQnrk — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) April 5, 2024

France, quarter-finalists at the World Cup, are ranked third in the world and have not lost a competitive game on home soil since the 2019 World Cup.

Kick off in Metz is at 8.10pm, and the game is live on RTÉ Two.