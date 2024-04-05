Advertisement
Anna Patten. Ben Brady/INPHO
Selection

Instant debut for Anna Patten as Gleeson names line-up for French clash

Patten starts in a defensive Irish selection for what is a tough start to Euro 2025 qualifying.
0
321
32 minutes ago
Gavin Cooney reports from the Stade Saint-Symphorien

ANNA PATTEN, FRESH from the greenlighting of her international clearance, starts for Ireland in their Euro 2025 qualifier against France in Metz tonight. 

English-born defender Patten linked up with the squad for the first time this week, and she is immediately dropped into what is a daunting task for Ireland. 

Eileen Gleeson has picked a defensive line up, with Patten starting along with Louise Quinn, Aoife Mannion, and Caitlin Hayes. 

Patten, Hayes and Quinn are expected to form a back three, with Aoife Mannion at left wing-back and Heather Payne at right wing-back. 

Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan will play in midfield, with Katie McCabe pushed higher on the left-wing, and Emily Murphy on the right. Kyra Carusa leads the line. Jess Ziu misses out with a hamstring strain, but it is hoped she will be available to face England on Tuesday. 

France, quarter-finalists at the World Cup, are ranked third in the world and have not lost a competitive game on home soil since the 2019 World Cup.  

Kick off in Metz is at 8.10pm, and the game is live on RTÉ Two. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
