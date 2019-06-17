This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How an Irish publican's unease and mahogany doors spared a massacre during the 1994 World Cup final

‘I heard what I thought was a cork popping. I looked behind me and there was a bullet-hole in the mirror.’

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Monday 17 Jun 2019, 1:38 PM
5 minutes ago 796 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4685521

unnamed

This article is a part of The42′s USA 94 Week, a special series of commemorative features to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Fifa World Cup. To read more from the series, click here.

ON THE EVENING of 17 July 1994, millions of people around the world were tuning their TV sets to the Rose Bowl in California to watch the World Cup final between Italy and Brazil. 

On the other side of the Atlantic, in a quiet rural pub in Co. Down, publican John Loy felt uneasy. 

Earlier that day, he had run a bus to Clones for locals of Annaclone to watch Down win the Ulster Championship, and many had retired to his pub, The Hawthorn Inn, to celebrate and watch the World Cup final. 

With a crowd of roughly 40 people inside, Loy’s fear led to him closing the bar’s thick mahogany doors a little earlier than usual, around 10.15. 

Shortly after, a group of loyalist gunmen arrived.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

 If the video doesn’t display correctly, click here. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie