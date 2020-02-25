This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Annalise Murphy makes light of wild conditions to win Race Three of World Championships

The weather once again wreaked havoc on sailing in Melbourne, but it couldn’t stop the 2016 Olympic silver medallist.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 6:09 PM
41 minutes ago 441 Views 1 Comment
Annalise Murphy (file pic).
Image: PA
Annalise Murphy (file pic).
Image: PA

ANNALISE MURPHY EARNED victory in Race Three of the 2020 ILCA Laser Radial Women’s World Championship in Melbourne, Australia.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist finished in front of France’s Pernelle Michon and the Netherlands’ Maxime Jonker in the Yellow Fleet race, battling thunder and lightning as well as harsh winds to move into 21st place in the overall standings.

“The waves were awesome, everyone was having so much fun downwind. Upwind, not so much,” Murphy said.

Her compatriots Aoife Hopkins, Eve McMahon and Aisling Keller currently lie 37th, 62nd and 64th respectively.

The weather once again played havoc in Melbourne with the storms forcing sailors to abandon racing before the course became dangerous.

Competitors’ efforts to qualify for the Gold Fleet will continue tomorrow, with at least one more race needed to complete qualification; the first discard comes into effect only after four races, and that could shake up the leaderboard considerably.

The earliest sailors can be split into Gold and Silver fleets is Thursday, the penultimate day of the regatta.

Weather permitting, three races will be sailed on each remaining day.

