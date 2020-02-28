This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 February, 2020
Annalise Murphy finishes 12th at World Championships in Melbourne

Ireland’s Olympic medallist fell out of the top 10 after receiving two yellow flag penalties on the final day.

By Ben Blake Friday 28 Feb 2020, 12:04 PM
Ireland's Annalise Murphy (file photo).
Image: INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Ireland's Annalise Murphy (file photo).
Ireland's Annalise Murphy (file photo).
Image: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

IRELAND’S ANNALISE MURPHY finished 12th overall after a disappointing final day at the 2020 ILCA Laser Radial Women’s World Championships in Melbourne. 

The Dubliner, who won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, went into Friday’s race eighth in the Golden Fleet standard and with medal hopes still intact. 

However, she was forced to retire after receiving two yellow penalty flags to drop out of the top 10.

Compatriot Aoife Hopkins came in 40th overall, while in the Silver Fleet, Ireland’s Aisling Keller and Eve McMahon ended the championships 10th (54th overall) and 25th (78th overall) respectively. 

Olympic gold medallist Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands claimed first place. 

