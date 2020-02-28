Annalise Murphy finishes 12th at World Championships in Melbourne

IRELAND’S ANNALISE MURPHY finished 12th overall after a disappointing final day at the 2020 ILCA Laser Radial Women’s World Championships in Melbourne.

The Dubliner, who won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, went into Friday’s race eighth in the Golden Fleet standard and with medal hopes still intact.

However, she was forced to retire after receiving two yellow penalty flags to drop out of the top 10.

Compatriot Aoife Hopkins came in 40th overall, while in the Silver Fleet, Ireland’s Aisling Keller and Eve McMahon ended the championships 10th (54th overall) and 25th (78th overall) respectively.

Olympic gold medallist Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands claimed first place.

