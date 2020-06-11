Annalise Murphy set for Tokyo Olympics selection

RIO 2016 SILVER medalist Annalise Murphy is set for a chance to go a step further at the postponed 2020 Olympic Games.

Murphy has today been nominated by Irish Sailing to compete in the Laser Radial class in Tokyo, the event in which she finished second four years ago.

The decision will now be put forward to the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) for ratification, which is expected to be a formality.

Olympic places are decided by each sport’s governing body, and Irish Sailing have nominated Murphy owing to her 12th-placed finish at February’s Women’s World Championship in Melbourne.

Irish Sailing initially planned for Murphy to compete against teammates Aoife Hopkins, Aisling Keller and Eve McMahon across three regattas: the World Championships along with events in Palma, Spain and Hyéres in France.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the latter two events, however, and the decision has now been made, based on results at the World Championships. Murphy finished 12th in Australia, ahead of Hopkins (40th), Keller (63rd) and McMahon (78th).

Irish Sailing Performance Director James O’Callaghan said “Annalise’s performance in the 2020 Worlds made her a clear favourite to win the scheduled trials. By nominating her now the Irish Sailing Board have ensured that team preparations can move focus to the Olympics rather than preparing for domestic trials”.

The 2020 Games were due to begin in Tokyo on 24 July, but have been postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and will now begin on 23 July, 2021.