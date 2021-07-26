Membership : Access or Sign Up
Annalise Murphy facing uphill battle after difficult day in Laser Radial sailing

Murphy finished 24th and 37th in races three and four of the 10 race series.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 26 Jul 2021, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,745 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5505978
Ireland's Annalise Murphy.
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
Ireland's Annalise Murphy.
Ireland's Annalise Murphy.
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO

ANNALISE MURPHY FACES an uphill battle to get back into medal contention after a difficult day of racing at the 2020 Olympics.

Murphy placed 24th and 37th in races three and four of the Laser Radial race in Tokyo, and sits 32nd overall.

While conditions on the water were not as challenging as they were during the first day of racing, Murphy still had to battle a slight wind in race three, finishing 24th after recovering from a tricky start.

The race was won by Norway’s Line Flem Hoest. Silva Zennaro of Italy was second with Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom in third.

Murphy was then left with more work to do after suffering another challenging start in race four as she slipped further back, falling to 37th place.

Greece’s Vasileia Karachaliou finished in first with Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands second, and Flem Hoest coming in third after winning race three.

Racing will continue tomorrow with races five and six of the 10 race series.

And Murphy now faces a major challenge to climb back up the standings across the remaining six races of the series. 

The 31-year-old was 35th in race one, and improved to finish 12th in the second race. 

The top 10 at the end of the 10 races – those with the lowest points totals – qualify for the medal race, and athletes can drop their two worst results at the end of the series.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Read next:

