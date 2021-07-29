Annalise Murphy moves into 14th place after impressive day's racing

Annalise Murphy pulled out two huge performances as she clinched a first place and second in Thursday’s two qualifying races in the Laser Radial class.

The top 10 after the ten qualifying contests will advance to the medal race. It means the 2016 Olympic silver medallist is still in contention heading into the final day of qualifiers on Friday.

Murphy endured a frustrating start when she finished 35th in her opening race but has steadily improved ever since. In Thursday’s race 7, she secured first and followed it up with another strong showing in race 8.

14 points off a spot in the medal race - Annalise will need another big day tomorrow to make up the difference so hopefully the boost from today will carry her through! pic.twitter.com/BLynyxW8Nw — Annalise Murphy (@Annalise_Murphy) July 29, 2021

“14 points off a spot in the medal race – Annalise will need another big day tomorrow to make up the difference so hopefully the boost from today will carry her through,” declared a tweet from her account, manned by her family as she focuses on competition.

The Dubliner is now in 14th position overall.