Wednesday 13 January 2021
Two-time All-Ireland winner calls time on Kilkenny career

Anne Dalton steps away with six All-Stars after helping the Cats to O’Duffy Cup glory last month.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 12:25 PM
TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Anne Dalton has announced her inter-county retirement from Kilkenny camogie.

One of the greatest players of her generation, Dalton has called time on an impressive career in which she picked up six All-Stars and two Player of the Year awards in 2009 and 2018.

News of her departure from Brian Dowling’s squad was first reported by RTÉ Sport this morning, with Dalton confirming the news to The42.

The St Lachtain’s star was instrumental to Kilkenny’s All-Ireland victory last month, hitting one point in a thrilling victory over Galway at Croke Park. She also helped inspire her side to a comeback win against Cork in the semi-final.

Kilkenny’s 2020 All-Ireland triumph was their first since 2016 where Dalton played a key role once again in helping her county end a 22-year wait for the O’Duffy Cup.

The 32-year-old encountered plenty of heartache in a Kilkenny jersey as well. Following that 2016 triumph, Kilkenny went on an unfortunate run of losing three All-Ireland finals in-a-row before becoming champions again in 2020.

