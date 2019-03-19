This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Retelling of Anne O'Brien's incredible story takes inaugural 20x20 award

Eoin O’Callaghan’s piece on The42 has been recognised with a new prize aimed at rewarding coverage of women in sport.

By Adrian Russell Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 4:28 PM
50 minutes ago 2,137 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4550501
Niall Kelly, deputy editor of The42, accepting the inaugural Investec 20x20 Media Award on behalf of Eoin O'Callaghan, with judging panel chair, Anna Kessel and Michael Cullen, Investec CEO.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Niall Kelly, deputy editor of The42, accepting the inaugural Investec 20x20 Media Award on behalf of Eoin O'Callaghan, with judging panel chair, Anna Kessel and Michael Cullen, Investec CEO.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE42′S EOIN O’CALLAGHAN has won the inaugural Investec 20×20 Media Award for his piece on Anne O’Brien.

The Dublin-born footballer enjoyed a hugely successful career on the continent in the 1970s and ’80s. Her death in 2016 made headlines in Italy, France, Sweden and elsewhere as she was remembered for her many achievements on the pitch.

The new prize, part of the 20×20 campaign, has been established to recognise ‘excellence in Irish journalism focused on women in sport’.

“Anne O’Brien was dubbed ‘the greatest footballer you’ve never heard of’,” says Anna Kessel, judging panel chair.

“Eoin’s retelling of her story for 21st century readers seeks to redress that injustice, at the same time beautifully encapsulating why this women’s sports media prize is so vital – providing a platform to women’s sport stories that would otherwise be missed.”

Read Eoin’s piece on Anne O’Brien here> 

