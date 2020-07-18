Another big win for Ger Lyons as Even So claims the Irish Oaks

Colin Keane on Even So wins The Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

Colin Keane on Even So wins The Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

EVEN SO GAVE trainer Ger Lyons his second Classic triumph of 2020 with a game success in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

Stepping up to a mile and a half from 10 furlongs proved no problem to the daughter of Camelot, who got on top in the final furlong to run out a ready winner.

Even So (10-1) was ridden by Colin Keane, who partnered the Lyons-trained Siskin to victory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas last month.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained pair of Snow and Laburnum had made the running into the straight, when the complexion of the race changed.

Cayenne Pepper, the 2-1 favourite, struck the front for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley, but Even So – who is jointly-owned by Sue Magnier and Paul Shanahan – joined her and appeared to outstay her rival in the final furlong, crossing the line two lengths to the good.

Passion, from the O’Brien stable, was half a length back in third, but the Ballydoyle handler’s other runner, Ennistymon, was the disappointment of the race.

The Epsom Oaks and Royal Ascot runner-up was at the rear throughout and finished last of the eight, never able to get into contention.

