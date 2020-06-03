This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 4 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another home defeat deepens the relegation worries of fallen German giants

Four-time champions Werder Bremen have now failed to win in their last 12 home Bundesliga games.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,319 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5114416
Stefan Ilsanker celebrates after scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt in tonight's win against Werder Bremen.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Stefan Ilsanker celebrates after scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt in tonight's win against Werder Bremen.
Stefan Ilsanker celebrates after scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt in tonight's win against Werder Bremen.
Image: DPA/PA Images

WERDER BREMEN’S FIGHT against relegation from the Bundesliga faltered this evening with a 3-0 home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt that leaves them mired in the drop zone.

Bremen have spent more seasons in the league than any other club, but with six matches left they are second-from-bottom, three points from safety and facing the prospect of dropping down a division after a resounding loss to Eintracht.

Andre Silva got the ball rolling for the away side in the 61st minute before two late goals from supersub Stefan Ilsanker pushed them up to 11th place.

The first half was keenly contested and Bremen thought they were going to be given a penalty for handball nine minutes before the break, but after a long VAR review the hosts’ midfielder Davy Klaassen was ruled as being offside in the build-up.

It was Frankfurt’s turn to be disappointed by VAR just before the hour mark when Dominik Kohr’s close range finish was ruled out for a tight offside, but they had their opener seconds later. Filip Kostic collected the ball on the left before whipping a perfect cross for Silva, who neatly guided his header past Jiri Pavlenka.

Ilsanker sealed the three points with nine minutes left when he tapped home fellow substitute Bas Dost’s flick-on from a corner with his first touch of the ball. The Austrian then capped a fine team performance by heading home a free-kick from Jonathan de Guzman — who had come on for Mijat Gacinovic just seconds before — in the final minute.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie