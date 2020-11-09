BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 9 November 2020
Advertisement

18-year-old Barcelona star set to ruled out for four months

Ansu Fati underwent surgery on his knee injury on Monday.

By AFP Monday 9 Nov 2020, 5:09 PM
4 minutes ago 100 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5261346
Barcelona's Ansu Fati.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Barcelona's Ansu Fati.
Barcelona's Ansu Fati.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA EXPECT ANSU Fati to be out for four months after the club confirmed the 18-year-old underwent surgery on his knee injury on Monday.

Fati had the operation after tearing the internal meniscus of his left knee during Barca’s 5-2 win over Real Betis on Saturday.

He will miss the majority of the rest of the season but could return for the run-in and will hope to be fit again in time to play for Spain in next summer’s European Championship.

Barca’s chances in La Liga and the Champions League have been dealt a blow by Fati’s injury, given the forward had emerged as one of Ronald Koeman’s most exciting players.

Fati has already scored five goals and provided two assists in his 10 appearances this term.

“Ansu Fati has been operated on successfully by Dr. Ramon Cugat for the injury to the internal meniscus of his left knee under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff. The player will be out for approximately four months,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie