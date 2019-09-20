This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona's youngest-ever goalscorer Fati granted Spanish citizenship, paving the way for call-up

Guinea-Bissau-born and also eligible to play for Portugal, the 16-year-old is now expected to line out for Spain at the U17 World Cup.

By AFP Friday 20 Sep 2019, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,327 Views 1 Comment
Fati made his Champions League debut for Barca during the week.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme
Image: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

BARCELONA’S 16-YEAR-old starlet Ansu Fati has today been granted Spanish citizenship, meaning he will be able to represent Spain at international level.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s cabinet approved a request made by the justice minister to give the Guinea-Bissau-born forward Spanish citizenship during its weekly meeting, a government spokeswoman said.

Fati was just seven years old when he moved to Spain from an impoverished west African family and his startling talent meant he was invited to join Barcelona’s prestigious youth academy ‘La Masia’ aged 10. He is also eligible to represent Portugal.

In August, he became the youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga and on Tuesday, the club’s youngest player to play in the Champions League.

Spain’s national coach Robert Moreno described Fati’s full debut for Barcelona last weekend as “mind-blowing” after he scored one goal and set up another in a 5-2 win over Valencia.

His first major tournament for Spain could come as early as October, when the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup kicks off in Brazil.

