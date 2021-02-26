BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry appointed as Damien Duff's replacement on Irish coaching staff

Barry will continue working on Thomas Tuchel’s staff at Stamford Bridge.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 26 Feb 2021, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,988 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5366740
Anthony Barry.
Anthony Barry.
Anthony Barry.

CHELSEA FIRST-TEAM coach Anthony Barry has been appointed to Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland coaching staff, as a replacement for Damien Duff. 

Duff walked away at the start of the year, and the FAI have today named Barry as his replacement. Barry will continue working with Chelsea, and will link up with Ireland ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers. 

“I’m delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff ahead of the start of the Fifa 2022 World Cup campaign,” said Barry.

“The opportunity to work in international football is something I’m thoroughly looking forward to and I’m looking forward to working with manager Stephen Kenny, his staff and the squad. I’d also like to thank Chelsea for helping facilitate this opportunity.”

Born in Liverpool, Barry had a lengthy playing career in the English Football League with clubs including Fleetwood, Accrington and Yeovil Town before moving into coaching at Accrington. He then worked with former Sligo Rovers manager Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic, and from there earned a move to Chelsea, where Frank Lampard appointed him as first-team coach, having got to know him on a Uefa Pro Licence coaching course.

The 34-year-old was retained on the staff by Thomas Tuchel following Lampard’s dismissal. Barry was approached as a potential replacement for Joey Barton as Fleetwood Town manager at the start of the year, though turned it down in favour of the opportunity to work with Tuchel.

Barry played with Irish analyst Ruaidhrí Higgins when both were in the youth set up at Coventry City, and Higgins, having tracked Barry’s progress as a coach, recommended him to Stephen Kenny back in their Dundalk days. He has since remained on Kenny’s radar, and was among those identified as a potential replacement for Duff. 

Barry is highly-rated at Chelsea, and he took training in the days between Lampard’s dismissal and Tuchel’s arrival. Under Tuchel, his responsibility includes organising Chelsea at set pieces – both defensively and offensively – and he is seen as the primary go-between in relations between Tuchel and the Chelsea players. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’d like to welcome Anthony to the Republic of Ireland team, he is an innovative coach with an energetic style and is someone I have been aware of for a few years now,” said Stephen Kenny.

“The skillset Anthony brings will complement the existing coaching team and I look forward to him joining up in March ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie