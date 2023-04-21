Advertisement
Anthony Barry, centre, with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.
# Reunited
'He has a great quality' - Thomas Tuchel confirms Anthony Barry has joined Bayern Munich
The pair worked together before at Chelsea.
20 minutes ago

BAYERN MUNICH MANAGER Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that former Ireland coach Anthony Barry has joined the German club from Chelsea as his assistant. 

“He has joined us — I’m very happy. We really wanted to have him with us,” Tuchel said this morning. 

“He has a great quality, whether it is details or set piece situations. I’ve not seen such a level before.”

Barry, who was Stephen Kenny’s assistant in 2021, was believed to have made a significant impact in the Republic of Ireland set-up.

He departed the role to join Roberto Martinez’s Belgium backroom team ahead of the 2022 World Cup, and has since followed Martinez to Portugal.

Having worked full-time at Chelsea in recent years, Barry has linked back up with former Chelsea boss Tuchel at Bayern.

The 42 Team
