Anthony Barry leaves Kenny's Ireland set-up to join Belgium

ANTHONY BARRY HAS departed his coaching role with Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland national team for a similar one with Belgium.

The Football Association of Ireland [FAI] confirmed the news in a statement this morning.

Barry, who joined the Boys in Green’s set-up in February 2021 for the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, moves to Belgium with immediate effect.

Managed by Roberto Martínez, Belgium have qualified for the finals in Qatar later this year.

Barry’s first game in his new job will be against Ireland, while it’s understood he will continue on the staff of Premier League side Chelsea.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team and really enjoyed working with Stephen and the entire backroom staff and players,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with some outstanding managers in my career and Stephen certainly falls into that bracket.

"He was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision and he leaves with our best wishes..."



“The opportunity to move on to Belgium and to have the chance to take part in the World Cup finals was one I felt I couldn’t turn down. Of course, I wish all of the team the very best of luck for the future.”

“I’d like to thank Anthony for the positive contribution he has made over the past year with the players and staff alike,” Ireland manager Kenny added, as the move forces him into another backroom team reshuffle.

“Anthony had a great rapport with the staff and players, he was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision and he leaves with our best wishes.”

It had been reported earlier this week that Barry may have linked up with Frank Lampard at Everton, but he stayed put with the Blues.

At Belgium, he will join Thierry Henry on the coaching staff.