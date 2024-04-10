Ireland job unlikely to interest Anthony Barry despite fresh FAI approach

THE FAI FACE a serious challenge to convince Anthony Barry to accept the Republic of Ireland manager’s job.

Sources have indicated that taking on the position would not be of interest to the current Portugal and Bayern Munich assistant coach, who The 42 understands prefers to take on his next full-time position in club football.

The Irish Independent reported yesterday that the FAI made a fresh approach to Barry about becoming Stephen Kenny’s permanent successor having initially had him on their shortlist last year.

When contacted by The 42 about those reports, the FAI were silent on the matter, but it’s understood that Barry is unlikely to be swayed on his original stance.

The 37-year-old was number three on Kenny’s coaching staff before he left to join Roberto Martinez’s ticket with Belgium prior to the 2022 World Cup.

He has since been reunited with the Spaniard at Portugal and will travel to Euro 2024 this summer. His time alongside Thomas Tuchel in Munich will be over by that stage but the Sunday Times also revealed that Barry is of interest to Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese club are set to lose head coach Ruben Amorim, who could be on the verge of agreeing to take over for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

These moving parts give an indication of the various factors at play but it seems unlikely that Barry will opt for the Ireland option.

The 42 revealed earlier this month how Gus Poyet had been approached by the FAI and turned down an offer to become senior boss due to a combination of financial and staffing issues.

John O’Shea was placed in interim charge for the March friendlies with Belgium and Switzerland with FAI director of football Marc Canham declaring that a permanent appointment would be made “in early April” with only “existing contractual obligations” holding up the announcement.

That delay now looks like going on even longer with June’s games against Hungary and Portugal – the last friendly action before the Nations League begins against England in September – now under two months away.