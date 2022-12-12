Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 12 December 2022
Anthony Cunningham to take up role as coach of Laois senior football champions

Portarlington have won the last three Laois senior football titles.

Anthony Cunningham.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

ANTHONY CUNNNINGHAM IS set to take up a role as coach of Laois senior football champions Portarlington for the 2023 season.

Cunningham takes charge of a side that have won the last three Laois senior football titles and have reached the Leinster semi-final stage for the past two campaigns, losing on both occasions to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes, the eventual champions.

In August, Cunningham stepped down as Roscommon senior football boss after four years in charge. He guided them to Connacht honours in 2019, while they won Division 2 of the football league in 2020 and 2022.

Before that Cunningham’s inter-county experience included spells with the Galway hurlers as manager and a spell coaching the Dublin senior squad.

At club football level, Cunningham has triumphed with St Brigid’s of Roscommon and Garrycastle of Westmeath, steering both to county senior championship  wins. In 2006 he guided St Brigid’s to their first Connacht title and in 2011 managed Garrycastle to their breakthrough Leinster final win.

