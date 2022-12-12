Anthony Cunningham to take up role as coach of Laois senior football champions

ANTHONY CUNNNINGHAM IS set to take up a role as coach of Laois senior football champions Portarlington for the 2023 season.

Cunningham takes charge of a side that have won the last three Laois senior football titles and have reached the Leinster semi-final stage for the past two campaigns, losing on both occasions to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes, the eventual champions.

Advertisement

In August, Cunningham stepped down as Roscommon senior football boss after four years in charge. He guided them to Connacht honours in 2019, while they won Division 2 of the football league in 2020 and 2022.

Before that Cunningham’s inter-county experience included spells with the Galway hurlers as manager and a spell coaching the Dublin senior squad.

At club football level, Cunningham has triumphed with St Brigid’s of Roscommon and Garrycastle of Westmeath, steering both to county senior championship wins. In 2006 he guided St Brigid’s to their first Connacht title and in 2011 managed Garrycastle to their breakthrough Leinster final win.

Portarlington GAA are pleased to officially announce that Anthony Cunningham will be ratified as our new senior football coach, at a special executive meeting tonight.

We are delighted to have Anthony and his team on board. pic.twitter.com/gH0RDPqbxj — Portarlington GAA Club (@PortGAA) December 12, 2022

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member