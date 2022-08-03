Anthony Cunningham hailed as 'one of life's gentlemen' as he departs Roscommon job

ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM HAS decided to step down as Roscommon senior football manager after four successful years in charge.

On the back of delivering a famous Connacht championship title in 2019, and following that triumph up with Division 2 league titles in 2020 and again last season, Cunningham has opted against continuing for a fifth campaign.

Advertisement

There was a disappointing culmination to this year, losing the Connacht final to Galway and then on the receiving end of Clare’s stunning late comeback in the qualifiers at Croke Park.

Commenting on the news, Roscommon GAA Chairperson Brian Carroll said: “I want to thank Anthony for everything he has done for Roscommon football over the last four years.

Anthony gave it everything while manager and we had many memorable days along the journey. On behalf of everyone in Roscommon I want to thank Anthony and his management teams for all their efforts and work.

“Anthony is one of life’s gentlemen and I wish him the very best of luck in the future.”

The Roscommon GAA Executive Committee will now begin the process of appointing Cunningham’s replacement, while he has time to assess his own options.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

With several inter-county managerial vacancies around the country, Cunningham could move in another direction in his management career.

He has extensive experience in both codes, having managed the Galway hurlers at U21 and senior level, while aside from Roscommon he enjoyed huge club success with St Brigid’s and Garrycastle.’