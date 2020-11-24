Anthony Cunningham is staying on with the Roscommon footballers

ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM IS staying on at the Roscommon football helm.

The former Galway hurling boss, who was first appointed in November 2018, has agreed an additional two-year term, until the end of 2022.

The news broke last night through a statement from Roscommon GAA, but was overshadowed by the surprising news that Tyrone great Mickey Harte has taken the Louth job.

“At an online meeting of Roscommon GAA County Board tonight it was agreed to reappoint Anthony Cunningham for an additional two-year term to the end of 2022 as the manager of the Roscommon Senior Football Team.

“Anthony has already completed two years as the senior football manager and under his management, Roscommon won the Connacht senior football championship in 2019 and won promotion to Division One in 2020.”

This year, the Rossies landed the Division Two league title for the third time in six seasons — steering them back to top-tier football for 2021, before they exited the championship at the Connacht semi-final stage at the hands of Mayo.

Cunningham, who delivered provincial silverware in his first season in charge, succeeded Kevin McStay, who stepped aside in September 2018 and revealed his decision to retire from senior inter-county management in the process.

That also marked an interesting switch of codes for Galway native Cunngingham, probably best known for leading his county to the All-Ireland U21 title in 2011 before guiding the senior side to All-Ireland final appearances in 2012 and 2015.

He spent 2018 as part of the Dublin hurling management team under Pat Gilroy, while he’s also enjoyed notable football success at club level.

