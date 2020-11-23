Mickey Harte takes on role as Louth manager

Harte during the Ulster quarter-final loss to Donegal.

LOUTH GAA THIS evening announced the appointment of legendary Tyrone manager Mickey Harte on a three-year term.

Harte departed Tyrone after 18 years at the helm this month having guided them to three All-Ireland SFC titles between 2003 and 2008.

Harte will guide the Wee County in the Leinster Championship from next year, with tonight’s announcement wishing him well for three years ahead.

Gavin Devlin, who was on Harte’s successful 2003 and 2005 Tyrone teams, will join the 68-year-old’s backroom team which will also have responsibility for the under 20 side.