BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 November 2020
Advertisement

Mickey Harte takes on role as Louth manager

The Tyrone legend has been confirmed in the role on a three-year term.

By Sean Farrell Monday 23 Nov 2020, 8:37 PM
42 minutes ago 5,474 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5276705
Harte during the Ulster quarter-final loss to Donegal.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Harte during the Ulster quarter-final loss to Donegal.
Harte during the Ulster quarter-final loss to Donegal.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LOUTH GAA THIS evening announced the appointment of legendary Tyrone manager Mickey Harte on a three-year term.

Harte departed Tyrone after 18 years at the helm this month having guided them to three All-Ireland SFC titles between 2003 and 2008.

Harte will guide the Wee County in the Leinster Championship from next year, with tonight’s announcement wishing him well for three years ahead.

Gavin Devlin, who was on Harte’s successful 2003 and 2005 Tyrone teams, will join the 68-year-old’s backroom team which will also have responsibility for the under 20 side.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie