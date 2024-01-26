Advertisement
Next Challenge: Anthony Cunningham. Ben Brady/INPHO
GAA

Anthony Cunningham returns as manager of All-Ireland finalists St Brigid's

He previously guided the Roscommon club to the 2006 Connacht title.
6 minutes ago

ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM HAS been appointed as the new St Brigid’s senior football manager.

He returns to the role almost two decades on, succeeding Jerome Stack at the helm of the All-Ireland senior club finalists.

Stack stepped down after leading the Roscommon champions to their first decider since 2013, which they lost narrowly to Glen on Sunday. 

Cunningham previously guided St Brigid’s to the 2006 Connacht title. They also won three county championships under his watch, from 2005 to 2006.

Since then, Cunningham has managed the Galway hurlers and Roscommon footballers, along with club sides Garrycastle and Portarlington.

His son John plays for St Brigid’s and featured as a substitute in Sunday’s 2-10 to 1-12 defeat to Glen at Croke Park.

Cunningham is a native of Galway, but a long-term resident in Kiltoom. He will be joined by Eoin Mooney, James Martin and Niall Kelly on his management team.

- Additional reporting by Fintan O’Toole.

