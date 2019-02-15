This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Don't ruin your reputation,' former NBA star tells Davis following Pelicans trade request

Charles Barkley says Anthony Davis is in a ‘bad situation’ after a proposed move to LeBron’s LA Lakers never materialised.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Feb 2019, 10:14 AM
New Orleans Pelicans star, Anthony Davis.
CHARLES BARKLEY RECKONS New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis made a mistake with his trade request.

The 25-year-old asked the Pelicans to move him in late January and the Los Angeles Lakers had been engaged in discussions about acquiring him.

But, no deal was reached before the deadline and Davis remained with New Orleans.

Barkley, an 11-time All-Star who works as an analyst for TNT, said he thinks Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, mishandled the situation.

“Don’t ruin your reputation as a great player, one of the nicest guys in the world,” Barkley told reporters on Thursday ahead of All-Star weekend.

Remember, your agent works for you, you don’t work for him. They handled that situation wrong. It’s going to come back to bite them in the ass. It’s unfortunate.”

The six-time All-Star entered play on Thursday averaging 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds this season. But, he scored just three points in 24 minutes on the floor in the Pelicans’ 118-88 loss to the Orlando Magic earlier this week.

“This is a bad situation,” Barkley said. “It’s a bad look for the NBA. Because that kid can’t go out there and give 100 per cent because he’s worried about getting hurt.

The guy’s the second-best player in the world and he’s got three points? That’s not a good look for the NBA.”

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis helped the Pelicans to victory over Oklahoma on Thursday night. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, among others, are expected to explore dealing for Davis after the season.

Barkley, however, said he believes the forward will eventually land in Los Angeles because of Paul’s relationship with Lakers star LeBron James.

Barkley tallied 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game over his 16-year career. He retired in 2000 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame six years later.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland's dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

