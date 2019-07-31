This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Wolves and Ireland U21 winger makes League One switch

Limerick native Anthony Forde has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Oxford United.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 6:45 PM
Anthony Forde was unveiled today by Oxford United.
Image: Oxford United FC
Image: Oxford United FC

OXFORD UNITED HAVE announced the signing of Irish winger Anthony Forde ahead of their League One opener at Sunderland on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Karl Robinson’s side after rejecting the offer of a contract extension from Rotherham United.

“I have always admired the way Karl Robinson’s sides play the game,” said Forde. “They are good attacking teams and that will suit the way I want to play. I know the club is ambitious and I can’t wait to get started now.”

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Forde joined Rotherham from Walsall in 2016. After helping the Millers to achieve promotion from League One in 2018, he made 28 appearances last season in a Championship campaign that culminated in relegation.

The Limerick native started his career in England at Wolverhampton Wanderers, making his debut as a 17-year-old in August 2011. He played 28 first-team games for Wolves — including six in the Premier League — before joining Walsall in 2014.

“He has plenty of experience for a 25-year-old and knows this league,” Oxford United boss Karl Robinson said of the newest addition to his squad.

“He finished third with Walsall, then won promotion with Rotherham, and has played a lot of his football in the Championship. He works hard and he makes things happen and we think he will be a great addition this season.”

