Former Wolves and Ireland U21 winger makes League One switch

OXFORD UNITED HAVE announced the signing of Irish winger Anthony Forde ahead of their League One opener at Sunderland on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Karl Robinson’s side after rejecting the offer of a contract extension from Rotherham United.

“I have always admired the way Karl Robinson’s sides play the game,” said Forde. “They are good attacking teams and that will suit the way I want to play. I know the club is ambitious and I can’t wait to get started now.”

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Forde joined Rotherham from Walsall in 2016. After helping the Millers to achieve promotion from League One in 2018, he made 28 appearances last season in a Championship campaign that culminated in relegation.

The Limerick native started his career in England at Wolverhampton Wanderers, making his debut as a 17-year-old in August 2011. He played 28 first-team games for Wolves — including six in the Premier League — before joining Walsall in 2014.

“He has plenty of experience for a 25-year-old and knows this league,” Oxford United boss Karl Robinson said of the newest addition to his squad.

“He finished third with Walsall, then won promotion with Rotherham, and has played a lot of his football in the Championship. He works hard and he makes things happen and we think he will be a great addition this season.”