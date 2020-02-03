This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It was a nasty injury and he was in a bad way' - Former Irish U21 international back in action

Anthony Forde broke four ribs and punctured a lung while playing for Oxford United in December.

By Paul Dollery Monday 3 Feb 2020, 4:56 PM
Anthony Forde (right) playing for Oxford United in September.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

IRISH WINGER ANTHONY Forde has completed his recovery from the collision that caused him to be hospitalised in December.

While playing for Oxford United against Shrewsbury Town in a League One fixture, Forde broke four ribs and punctured a lung.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has confirmed that the 26-year-old Limerick native returned to full training today.

He won’t feature in tomorrow night’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Newcastle United, but Forde could be involved this weekend as his side aim to continue their promotion push.

Oxford, who travel to Peterborough United on Saturday, are currently just three points shy of a play-off spot in League One.

“It’s good news on Fordey,” Robinson said. “It was a nasty injury and he was in a bad way, but he is a fantastic professional and has followed the programme he was given and was back out there and involved today.”

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Forde joined Oxford United last summer after spending three seasons with Rotherham United.

He began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, for whom he made six appearances in the Premier League as an 18-year-old during the 2011-12 season.

“I knew straight away I was in trouble,” Forde said after sustaining the aforementioned injury. “I’m not going to lie, it’s still very painful but we know what it is and we know there is no long-term damage to my lung so hopefully it’s just a case of the ribs healing now.” 

