Former Athlone Town player named caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic

Anthony Hayes comes in to take charge after Ben Garner was sacked.

29 minutes ago 622 Views 0 Comments
Anthony Hayes in action for Athlone Town in 2009.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

CHARLTON HAVE PLACED Anthony Hayes in caretaker charge after sacking manager Ben Garner on Monday.

The former Athlone Town and Limerick player, who has been working as first-team coach at the south London outfit, will be supported by under-18s boss Jason Pearce, the former Addicks captain.

Alongside goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell, they will oversee the team’s FA Cup second-round replay at Stockport on Wednesday.

Garner was axed with Charlton sitting 17th in the Sky Bet League One table, having won just five of their 20 matches so far this season.

Hayes told CharltonTV: “My complete focus is on trying to help the players and giving them real clarity in how we want to look with and without the ball. That’s my first and foremost priority.

“Of course, though, this is a massive football club, I have been here quite a few years now. I understand how big it is in the community and what it means to the fans, so, of course, in the time that I am doing this job I will give everything I can to make sure the team is successful.”

