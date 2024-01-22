France suffer double injury blow ahead of Six Nations opener with Ireland

FRANCE HEAD COACH Fabien Galthie says they are disappointed to be without Anthony Jelonch for the Six Nations after the flanker suffered a serious injury to his right knee.

Toulouse’s Jelonch, 27, was ruled out of the tournament with a ruptured knee ligament suffered during Sunday’s 31-19 Champions Cup win over Bath.

He has been replaced in the squad by club team-mate in uncapped 26-year-old Alexandre Roumat, the son of former Les Bleus forward Olivier.

“We wish him the best,” Galthie told reporters about Jelonch.

“We’re really disappointed for him. We will miss him,” the former France captain added.

Jelonch won a race against time to be fit to feature at last year’s Rugby World Cup after suffering a similar injury in his other knee.

He captained France in the absence of scrum-half Antoine Dupont during the World Cup having also led his country during July 2021′s tour of Australia.

The former Castres forward was set to feature for France in their Six Nations opener against tournament champions Ireland on 2 February in Marseille.

Later in the day, another of Jelonch’s team-mates, giant lock Emmanuel Meafou was ruled ouf the game with Ireland having been expected to make his Test debut against Andy Farrell’s side.

New Zealand-born Meafou, 25, also suffered an injury during last weekend’s victory over the English club.

“About Emmanuel Meafou, the news from the Toulouse doctor for now is it’s a grade two knee sprain,” Galthie said.

“It’s for him to be out, and more towards for a long time. I haven’t got the period, but it’s immediate and more towards for a long time,” he added.

Meafou, who qualifies for France on residency grounds, trained with Les Bleus last year having impressed for his club since joining them in 2018.

Galthie did not name a replacement for the 145kg second row and the former scrum-half has Cameron Woki, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Gabrillagues and Matthias Halagahu as his options in the position.

France name their team to play Ireland on January 31 and will also be without poster boy Dupont as the scrum-half trains with France’s seven-a-side squad before this summer’s Paris Olympics.

