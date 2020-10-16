BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to face Pulev in first fight in a year

Joshua has fought since outpointing Andy Ruiz Jr to regain his titles on 7 December, 2019.

By AFP Friday 16 Oct 2020, 9:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,528 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5236003
Anthony Joshua pictured last year after victory against Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia.
Image: PA
Anthony Joshua pictured last year after victory against Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia.
Anthony Joshua pictured last year after victory against Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia.
Image: PA

ANTHONY JOSHUA IS set for his first fight in over a year after the world heavyweight champion said Friday he would defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev at London’s O2 Arena on 12 December.

Britain’s Joshua was originally scheduled to fight Pulev on June 20, with a second date in July also mooted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

December’s bout will be the first time Joshua has fought since outpointing Andy Ruiz Jr to regain his titles on 7 December, 2019.

Pulev himself announced the bout with Joshua on Monday but did not specify a venue.

This will be Joshua’s first home bout in more than two years, with his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO up for grabs.

Spectators are currently barred from major sporting events in Britain but Joshua remains hopeful he can yet have something of a home crowd to roar him on.

“I have a lot of history with the arena, but without the fans something huge is missing,” said Joshua.

“I am really hoping that, safety permitting, we might be able to bring some boxing fans in, but we will have to see. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“December 12 is the date and once again the heavyweight belts go up in the air and it is my sole focus to make sure that come December 13 they are in their rightful place in the UK,” he added.

Pulev, in a post on his own website, said Monday: “It’s official: Pulev vs. Joshua on December 12 in London.

Pulev has been waiting for a chance to face Joshua for almost three years now after a shoulder injury forced him out of a world title bout in October 2017.

The fight should be Joshua’s last before taking on WBC champion Tyson Fury in a lucrative all-British unification bout next year.

Fury is set to defend his heavyweight belt before Christmas before what UK media report will be a springtime clash at Wembley, assuming coronavirus crowd restrictions have been lifted by then.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie