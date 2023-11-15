Advertisement
Nick Potts/PA Anthony Joshua will return to action against Otto Wilder in December.
Boxing

Joshua and Wilder both set to fight on stacked December card in Saudi Arabia

Joshua will take on Otto Wallin on 23 December, while Wilder takes on the Andy Lee-trained Joseph Parker.
43 minutes ago

ANTHONY JOSHUA WILL fight on the same bill as Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia on 23 December.

Joshua, who is looking to insert himself back into the world title picture in the heavyweight division, will face Sweden’s Otto Wallin in the Middle East.

Joshua, who beat Robert Helenius in his last bout in August, will fight after Wilder, who faces Joseph Parker on the undercard.

Parker is trained by Ireland’s former world middleweight champion Andy Lee.

The 23 December date was initially reserved for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight showdown, which has since been postponed following Fury’s lacklustre performance against Francis Ngannou last month.

Press Association
