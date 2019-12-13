This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Anthony Joshua: Fight with Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury 'has to happen in 2020'

The British boxer won back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last week.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 9:06 PM
UNIFIED HEAVYWEIGHT world champion Anthony Joshua has told Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder a fight with him “has to happen in 2020″ as he targets all four major belts.

Joshua won back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last week, avenging his shock defeat at Madison Square Garden six months earlier.

The only strap not in Joshua’s collection is the WBC title, which American Wilder has held since 2015.

Wilder is due to face Fury in a rematch on 22 February, and Joshua wants to fight the winner in an undisputed bout.

“I feel like it’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’, the last ring, let’s get it on, let’s make history,” he told BBC Radio 2.

It has to happen in 2020, we’re in the same division, same era, if these guys want to make history — especially Wilder, because he has the last belt.

“We created history by becoming a two-time champion of the world, and I feel like we can add to that legacy in 2020.”

Joshua later wrote on Twitter: “Let’s get ‘undisputed’ trending! That’s what I want & that’s what the people want… I want it bad! I came to take over & not take part!”

Ruiz has spoken of his desire for a third fight with Joshua, though his poor performance in the Briton’s points win means that is unlikely.

Instead, Joshua has his sights set on the WBO’s mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk – who stepped up to heavyweight earlier this year after becoming an undisputed champion at cruiserweight – or his IBF equivalent Kubrat Pulev.

“If I don’t fight those guys, I’ll have to give up my belt, and I’d rather fight to defend them,” Joshua added.

